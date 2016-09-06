Pair of funeral directors from Diss-based firm up for national award

A pair of funeral directors of a Diss-based company have been nominated for national awards.

Anne Beckett-Allen, who founded the family-run Rosedale Funeral Home in Diss with her husband back in 2004, has been put forward for a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Good Funeral Awards.

Chloe Middleton, from Bungay, is shortlisted in the Most Promising New Funeral Director category. The winners are set to be announced at a ceremony in London on Thursday.

Mrs Beckett-Allen has served the funeral profession for more than 25 years, and tutors for both the National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD) and British Institute of Funeral Directors (BIFD). Her work with the NAFD includes specific work responsibility

“My first reaction was that I did not feel old enough for a lifetime achievement award,” she said. “I thought it was for people of retirement age, and I’m only in my early 40s!

“It was a bit of a surprise, but it feels really good. I think it would be lovely to be recognised.

“The things we do at Rosedale, supporting bereaved children and trying to raise the standards of the profession as a whole, is the Rosedale way really.”

Mrs Beckett-Allen was nominated by Simon Wright, chief executive of Norfolk children’s bereavement charity Nelson’s Journey, where she is also a trustee.

Mr Wright said: “The dedication and support Anne has shown is beyond expected.

“Her empathy towards bereaved children is endless and donations such as a ‘dolls house style church’ for us to show children how a funeral will look like and the grant funding donated to support education professionals through training is invaluable to the work that we thrive to achieve. To nominate Anne in the lifetime achievement category is a real honour and a way for us to say thank you.”