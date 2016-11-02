Ornamental milk churns stolen from Thwaite home

Several ornamental milk churns were stolen last month from a home in Thwaite, leading to a police appeal for assistance.

The theft took place at the front of a home in Wickham Road on Friday, October 7, at some point between 7am and 8.25am.

The offenders are believed to have accessed the property via the front gate before removing the aluminium churns, which had been weighed down.

Anybody who saw any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or who knows of anyone trying to