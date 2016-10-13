OBITUARY: Dr Neville Vincent Smith

Neville Smith, who was born in 1932, grew up in Hoxne and Eye, coming to the area in 1938 from Fulham.
He attended Eye Grammar School and was also a choirboy at the parish church. Following school, he became a National Serviceman in the RAF.
During this time, he was employed as a medical orderly on troop carriers in the Korean War. This experience decided him upon a medical career.
After time at Norwich City College he entered the Medical School at Sheffield University, qualifying as a doctor in 1963.
He followed a career in general practice and hospital medicine in Sheffield and Nottingham, obtaining a higher qualification in medicine.
Neville always maintained his links with Suffolk and the Eye area. On September 8 his ashes were interred at Eye Parish Church.
Neville leaves a widow, Kay, three children and five grandchildren.
