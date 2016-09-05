Numerous pairs of designer sunglasses stolen in Attleborough burglary

Police are appealing for information after 26 pairs of designer sunglasses were stolen in Attleborough.

A business premises was broken into between 5.30pm on Wednesday, August 31, and 8.30am the following morning.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact PC Steven Howard at Attleborough Police Station on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55511 or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org