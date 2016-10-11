Number of affordable homes in south Norfolk 'highest since 1980s'

The number of affordable homes for families and young people in south Norfolk is the highest in three decades, according to government figures.

The figures show in the last five years more affordable homes have been built in the district than any other in Norfolk or Suffolk.

The council say it has been made possible through a combination of “controlled growth” and “forward planning”.

They add by working in partnership with the government’s Help to Buy Scheme, more than 1,600 homes have been bought or rented by people “who would otherwise have struggled to get onto the property ladder.”

Councillor Yvonne Bendle, cabinet member for Well-being and Early Help said: “Over the last thirty months South Norfolk Council has provided more than eight hundred and fifty affordable homes.

“This is housing that is meeting a genuine local need and is giving young people and their families a better start in life and a chance to stay near their friends and families.

“Our success in delivering affordable homes supports our local communities and that in turn supports the local economy.

“There has been criticism about the effects of right to buy on the affordable housing supply and proposed changes could make things more difficult for us in the future, but South Norfolk Council has shown that with the right approach we can provide housing options and help prevent homelessness. South Norfolk now has more affordable housing than ever before.”