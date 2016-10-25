North Lopham father’s impassioned plea to help son’s recovery

The parents of a North Lopham man have made an impassioned plea for donations in a bid to bring home their son, who is undergoing treatment for autism and other mental health issues.

Nick and Maxine Fulcher were featured in the Diss Express last year after their son Kieron, now 20, was diagnosed with autism.

They were highly critical of support services in Norfolk and Suffolk in their bid to get help. Kieron is currently at a Black Swan Care Group residential facility in Toftwood, near Dereham.

While Mr Fulcher says his son is now in the “right place” to improve, they hope a new chill cabin, which would give Kieron his own space, would be a significant step in his recovery.

The chill cabin would be a garden building that is fully insulated, has power, and contains specialist sensory therapy equipment.

It will cost between £4,000 and £4,500 — and about £2,000 is needed.

“He is getting on really well,” said Mr Fulcher. “This place he is, at the moment, they are just absolutely fantastic.

“It would be 100 per cent beneficial to Kieron’s recovery really. It is a place where, if he is felling anxious, he has somewhere to go.

“Kieron was a happy-go-lucky man but he has suffered with his mental health.

“He was a lovely young man. If he was just suffering with autism on its own, he would be home by now.”

Their effort was recently boosted by a donation from funds raised at the Bressingham Band night, which was organised by Roydon resident Lou Hines.

“She is a lovely and thoughtful person, to think of Kieron like that,” he continued.

“I have had some really positive feedback from the funding page from lots of friends who have tried to help.

“If it was not for my friends and family I would not be here myself.

“I cannot function without my son being here.

“They have been really supportive and have been trying to help out where they can and it does mean a lot.”

To donate or for more information, visit www.gofundme.com/www5kmq6