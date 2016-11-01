North Lopham church festival dubbed a success despite recent roof lead theft

Organisers of the Knitted Bible Festival in North Lopham have hailed the ‘amazing response’ which made the event a success.

Despite a recent lead theft from the St Nicholas’ Church roof, the festival drew hundreds of visitros, to view an exhibition of knitted figures which told stories from the Bible.

Jennie Vere, parochial church council secretary, said: “The comments in the Visitors’ Book and Suggestions box were extremely positive, so work will soon begin on more scenes.”

