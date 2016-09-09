Nominate a new business for our awards

Suffolk’s enterprise agency Menta has supported many new businesses so it is only apt that it continues to sponsor our Best New Start-up Award.

In last year’s Bury Free Press Business Awards it went to Rickinghall’s Vanguard Communications, a telecoms and IT business founded by Elaine and Nigel Bowen, and we are now seeking nominations for the 2016 award.

BFP Business Awards 2016 sponsors ANL-160819-145436001

A Menta spokesperson said: “Menta are proud sponsors of the Business Start-up Award. The success and growth of a business relies on a good start and we at Menta know from experience how quickly can companies expand, employ more staff and help the prosperity of the region with the right support and advice in the early years.

“Our congratulations to all the business nominated and a particular mention to the shortlist.”

While the award ceremony at the Apex on October 14 ends the West Suffolk Business Festival, Menta’s Trade Fair at the same venue begins it on October 4.

From noon until 6pm there will be more than 100 exhibitors, numerous competitions to enter as well as a digital zone, goody bags, a Twitter wall and networking opportunities.

Rob Dellow, of Atkins Thomson Solicitors, sponsors of the event, said, “It’s a unique opportunity for innovators and entrepreneurs from this region to come together and celebrate their business, their passion, their work. I am constantly surprised and impress by what I see on the day.”

Menta will be hosting Brunch Means Business from 11am at the Trade Fair. The networking brunch is being supported by Invest in Suffolk, it’s free to attend but booking is essential. The keynote speaker is Robert Hughes of Hughes Electrical who will speak on ‘Profit – why all profit is not equal’

For full details and booking information go to www.menta.org.uk, email info@menta.org.uk or call Menta on 01284 760206.

nTo nominate someone for a Business Award 2016, visit http://burybusinessawards.weebly.com (no www) or contact the Johnston Press Midlands Events team on 01536 506123 or et.exhibitions@jpress.co.uk

Nominations must be in by September 16 so judges can make their decision before the awards dinner at The Apex on October 14.