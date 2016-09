A crew from Diss was called to tackle a fire in a hedge in Roydon yesterday afternoon.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 4.03pm to reports of a blaze in Doit Lane.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 4.12pm, and used hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the blaze.

It was deemed under control by 4.19pm.

No one was reported to have been hurt in the incident.