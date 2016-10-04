Newly-formed Rotary Club for Diss ‘looking to do things differently’

A new Rotary organisation has been established in Diss for the first time in years, boasting 50/50 gender representation among its first set of members.

The Rotary Club of Diss Waveney was officially awarded a charter to bring it into existence on September 22, and will be presented to Founder President Janet Turner at the Park Hotel tomorrow.

The new club, which will meet at the Park Hotel on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 7pm, currently has a membership of 20, split exactly evenly between male and female members.

Mrs Turner said: “We are looking to do things differently.

“Having such a strong representation of female members allows us to destroy the myth that Rotary clubs are just a group of old men meeting at lunchtime and places a fresh perspective on the way we work.”

For its inaugural community project, the Diss Waveney Rotarians will offer dictionaries to all of Diss Junior School’s Year 5 pupils, through a scheme called ‘Dictionaries4Life’.

“Literacy is the most important tool for any child. These books will boost the skills of the children and prepare them for High School entry,” Mrs Turner added.

A dinner to celebrate the creation of the new club will take place at the Park Hotel on November 28. For more details, please contact 01379 643482.