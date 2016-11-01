New website brings together information on missing airman Corrie

Family and friends of missing airman Corrie McKeague have set up a website to bring together information about the month-long search for him.

The site at www.findcorrie.co.uk includes links to television coverage,Suffolk Police press releases, a pdf download of a police appeal poster (also available below) and a timeline of the night he went missing, September 23/24.

Corrie McKeague with his pug-cross puppy Louell who was left in his room at RAF Honington when he went missing ANL-160710-181117001

The website also has a link to the Just Giving page set up to support Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue, whose volunteers have helped with the searches of the area between Bury and Honington and around Barton Mills, where Corrie’s phone ‘pinged’ the mobile phone mast. Today it shows £6,023 has been donated.

It also gives Corrie’s background. He has been in the RAF for three years and is a senior aircraftman with 2Sqn RAF Regiment at Honington, with whom he is the a team medic.

Corrie, 23, is the middle child with two brothers, Darroch, 21, and Makeyan, 25, The boys have lived in Fife all their lives, with their mother Nicola Urquhart and step-father David Urquhart, in Dunfermline.

The site describes Corrie as white, 5ft 10ins tall, medium build, with light brown hair, short at the sides and longer on top.

CCTV footage of Corrie McKeague ANL-160929-093914001

The timeline for his disappearance is given as:

Friday September 23: Corrie drove to Bury St Edmunds for a night out with friends. He was wearing a distinctive pink Ralph Lauren shirt, with white trousers and brown Timberland boots.

Saturday September 24: Corrie separated from his friends in the early hours of Saturday after leaving Flex nightclub, St Andrews Street South

He got takeaway food from his regular place, Pizza Mamma Mia, on St Andrews Street North, where he seemed happy and played rock, paper, scissors with a stranger.

Corrie McKeague's mum Nicola Urquhart ANL-160310-161217009

1.20am: He then passed a CCTV camera at around 1.20am opposite The Grapes Pub on Brentgovel Street/St Andrews Street junction. CCTV footage of him eating his food as he passed this camera was later released by Suffolk police. He took a nap for around two hours in the doorway to Hughes Electrical Store (Brentgovel Street/St Johns Street junction).

3.08am: Corrie responded to a message from a friend, forwarding an image to them from his phone. This is last time Corrie used his mobile phone.

3.24am: Corrie got up from the doorway and headed past the junction of St Johns Street and down a pathway (towards Cornhill Walk) to a loading/refuse collection area behind the Greggs shop. This is the last confirmed sighting of Corrie. He was never seen leaving this loading area on camera.

3.24am to around 4.30am: Police were able to trace Corrie’s mobile phone from Bury to the Barton Mills area, near Mildenhall, at a speed only a vehicle could travel at. His phone was not used after this and it has not been found.

The timings of the movement of the phone match that of a bin lorry known to have travelled between the towns at the time. The bin lorry is seized. The phone is not found.

Sunday September 25: No information about Corrie’s whereabouts is known during this time.

Monday September 26: Corrie is reported missing in the afternoon after he does not turn up for duty at RAF Honington.

Tuesday September 27: At 4.10am, police make their first media appeal for information, releasing his image to the public.

Since then, police have been through hundreds of hours of council and private CCTV footage looking for clues to what happened to Corrie after 3.24am. Last Friday they again appealed for property owners to check private CCTV for anything that might be of help.

Corrie’s mum Nicola Urqhart told the Bury Free Press last week that she is now convinced he left Bury in a vehicle and appeled for anyone who gave him a lift to come forward.

Anyone who was out in Bury St Edmunds between 3am and 6am on Saturday September 24 or has information that may assist the search is urged to call the incident room on 01473 782019.

You can report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

You can download a PDF of the police Corrie appeal poster to print and display here.