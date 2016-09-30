New urgency in search for missing Honington airman Corrie

Searches are continuing to find missing 23-year-old Corrie McKeague who was last seen in Bury St Edmunds almost a week ago.

Police officers, supported by the RAF, Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue and the National Police Air Service helicopter, have been continuing to look for Corrie, who has not been seen since around 3.20am last Saturday on CCTV in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds,

Corrie McKeague

Today searchers have been continuing to look between Bury St Edmunds and Honington and over the weekend these ground searches will be expanded.

Police specialists are also continuing to go through CCTV footage in a bid to find any sightings that may take the investigation forward.

Police are continuing to ask anyone who may have spoken to him during last Friday evening in the time up to 3.20am, and anyone who may have seen him after the last confirmed sighting in Brentgovel Street on Saturday to come forward.

Corrie is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with short light brown hair. He was wearing a light pink shirt and white jeans or trousers.

CCTV footage of Corrie McKeague ANL-160929-093914001

Chief Inspector Simon Mills on Wednesday said: “He is known to go out nights with his friends and go back on foot regardless of distance. For him to go missing is abnormal behaviour, but for him, walking back is normal.

“The reason he was reported missing is that he failed to show at work.

Chf Insp Mills aid police were ‘keeping an open mind’ but there appears to be no link with last month’s attempted kidnapping of an airman at RAF Marham.

Corrie’s mother Nicola Urquhart, from Dunfermline, Fife, posted an appeal on her Facebook page asking for information and for friends to repost her appeal.

She wrote: “Thank you from the very bottom of my heart to every single person who has shared my post, I am so sorry I’ve not been able to thank everyone individually that has sent there prayers wishes and love.

“To all those that have passed on information about my son Corrie Mckeague, again thank you all so much.”

Anyone who has seen or heard from him since the early hours of last Saturday is being asked to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

If you saw him or have any information about where he is now please contact the duty sergeant at Bury St Edmunds by dialling Suffolk Police on 101.

For our original story and the last CCTV footage of Corrie click here