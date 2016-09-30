New traditional country pub installed at Eye care home

An Eye care home has raised a toast to its newest feature - a traditional country pub, installed at the request of its residents.

The Dog and Duck, fitted out with traditional décor, ale pumps and a bell to ‘call time’, is said to have already become a popular hotspot since opening at the Hartismere Place facility, which is run by Care UK.

Cathryn Weed, home manager, said: “We believe it’s really important for older people to keep active and involved in everyday activities and to continue enjoying the things they love, which is why the pub is an excellent addition to Hartismere Place.”