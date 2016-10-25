New scheme to reward young people in Breckland for positive behaviour

Officers from Breckland have launched a new pilot which will see young people demonstrating positive behaviour issued with a ‘positive notice’.

Recipients will be contacted within 14 days of a notice being issued to choose which reward they would like to exchange it for.

The rewards have been donated by local businesses, so will change from month to month, but they currently include gift vouchers, swim passes, cinema tickets, bowling vouchers and book tokens.

Inspector Rebecca Cant, of the Breckland Operational Partnership Team (BOPT), said: “This is an excellent opportunity to reward youngsters when they have displayed good or positive behaviour within their communities.

“Sometimes young people have negative experiences with the police or have preconceived ideas about what we do.

“By giving out these ‘positive notices’ we can help change the perception of the police and nurture a positive relationship which could last a lifetime.”

The pilot, which was launched yesterday, has been developed in conjunction with Breckland District Council and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service. The scheme’s success will be analysed before taking it further.