New Diss initiative hopes to feed and bring together those in need

A new initiative between the Waveney Foodbank and The Lounge at Diss Christian Community Church (DC3) will offer a free monthly lunch - in a bid to feed those most in need, offer advice, and bring people together.

On offer is a free two course lunch, with tea or coffee, on the last Friday of each month at The Lounge, located within the DC3 building in Vinces Road. The next event will run on September 30. The menu is dependant on what items have been donated to the foodbank, and people will be welcomed from 11am, with lunch to be served at 12pm.

We see many isolated people who live in Diss or the surrounding areas, many of these people live on their own and have little, if any, family support Tessa Molden, project manager, The Lounge

Donations are welcomed - but a spokesperson for the Waveney Foodbank said it was being run to feed people, not turn a profit.

Matthew Scade, operations manager at Waveney Foodbank, said: “Hidden poverty effects one in five local households in south Norfolk and this initiative gives everyone the opportunity to come and share a meal or access further held and/or signposting to other local agencies.”

Tessa Molden, project manager of The Lounge at DC3 added: “We see many isolated people who live in Diss or the surrounding areas, many of these people live on their own and have little, if any, family support. Being able to meet with people and eat a meal together can reduce these feelings of isolation and loneliness and as the quote on the poster says, there is nothing like eating together, which helps establish friendships.”

For more call 01379 644223 or 07498 318194