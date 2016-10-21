New directors plan for next generation for Attleborough engineer consultancy

Leaders at a long-running engineering company based in Attleborough say the firm is in “safe hands” for the next generation, after bringing it under the ownership of its employees.

Plandescil Ltd, a engineer consultancy which employs 38 staff from its head offices in Connaught Road, has appointed six new directors, all drawn from its existing workforce, whilst the current shareholders have established an employee trust, which now owns the firm’s shares.

The changes, which have been described as following the business model of high street department store chain John Lewis, see the founder, Roderic Riley, step down as the Director, while his two sons Julian and Simon will continue in the positions of Senior Directors.

Sara Riley will also stay on as Finance Director at the business, which began in 1979.

She said: “We are delighted that with the Senior Directors’ help, our new young Directors will be able to carry Plandescil forward with same values and level of service that we have provided over the 37 years.

“By becoming employee owned, we have found a succession plan which will benefit all our employees and provide a stable future for the company.”

The six new directors are 25-year firm veteran Carl Jenkins, infrastructure designer Matthew Hare, structural engineering expert Ashley Briggs, projects leader Oliver Jones, environmental specialist Sally Hare and civil engineering director Richard Simmons.

According to the company, all six have worked their way up from junior positions, with many starting up their careers there after gaining their A-Levels or a university degree.

In addition to the new management, Plandescil has also undergone a rebranding, including the creation of a new website, as well as a redesigned business logo.

Deb Oxley, the CEO of the Employee Ownership Association, added: “We would like to congratulate Plandescil on their transition to being an employee owned business.

“This is a perfect example of succession planning where a company has empowered its staff by giving them a real stake in the business and in doing so securing the future of the company, the clients, the products and its brand.”

For further information about Plandescil Ltd, please contact 01953 452001.

Or, visit their website at www.plandescil.co.uk