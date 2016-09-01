New board of ‘key voices’ approved to guide Attleborough growth plans

A new board of ‘key influential voices’ will help to guide the future developments within the Attleborough area, after gaining approval this week.

Breckland Council formally supported the Attleborough Development Partnership (ADP) on Monday, enabling councils and local representatives to influence long-term housing and employment growth plans.

Set to meet monthly, the board has also been granted £5,000 for the coming years to recruit an independent chairman and establish a website, although it will not receive executive decision-making powers.

Its first priority will be the proposed link road project — intended to join London Road with the major B1077 — before looking at improvements to Attleborough town centre, to prepare for accommodating 4,000 planned new homes by 2026.

Cllr Tristan Ashby, Breckland Council’s representative on the ADP board, stated: “Attleborough is a key strategic centre of growth for the district.

“It is essential that we support opportunities for the various organisations involved in aspects of that growth to get together to discuss how it can be best managed.

“This will mean we can coordinate our plans and be as efficient as possible in bringing about the maximum benefits to local people.”

Members of the board include Norfolk County Council, the parish councils of Attleborough, Old Buckenham and Besthorpe, land promotion experts Ptarmigan Ltd and a business representative chosen by the Attleborough and Snetterton Business Forum.

A public consultation recently ended on the plans for Attleborough — to view them in detail, see www.attleboroughtc.org.uk/neighbourhood-plan