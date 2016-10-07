New £400,000 artificial pitch in Long Stratton could be just nine weeks away

A project to provide a new artificial grass pitch in Long Stratton is expected to be complete in nine weeks.

The new £400,000 3G pitch, funded through contributions from South Norfolk Council, Long Stratton High School, Long Stratton Football Club, and the Premier League and The FA Facilities Fund, it is the firs step in the creation of a multisport ‘hub’. It is hoped it will address the current and future sporting needs of Long Stratton and the surrounding villages.

Councillor Clayton Hudson, cabinet member for Stronger Communities and Leisure said: “The health and well-being of our residents is a priority for the Council and this is the next step in our investment in leisure facilities across the district.

“This is a fantastic example of partners working together to provide the opportunities that our residents have been asking for.

“It’s important that we invest in the sporting facilities in the village so that they’re able to service the increased demand that planned growth will bring.”

The new pitch will be approximately 78 meters by 52 meters and will be suitable for competitive use for up to 9-a-side matches and include three 5-a-side pitches across its width.

The partners, including Long Stratton Parish Council, are also working on the other aspects of the “multisport Hub” including a new pavilion at Manor Road Playing Fields, plus the sports facilities at the High School and the redevelopment of the leisure centre.

The total investment by the partners in the multisport hub, across all three sites, will be approximately £2.5 million.