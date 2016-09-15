National chain arrives in Diss creating 15 new jobs

Fifteen new jobs have been created in Diss after trade tool retailer Screwfix opened the doors on their new premises in the town.

The national chain, which attracts 2.2 million unique visitors per week across the country, lodged a change of use application for a business unit in Vinces Road back in April, which was given the green light by South Norfolk Council in June.

Diss Store Manager Aristos Yianni said: “We chose to open a new store in Diss because it’s a growing town with a great trade presence. Many of our customers already shopped with us at our Thetford and Norwich – Hall Road stores and are delighted to see us here, as they no longer have to travel so far.”