Mystery of Diss ‘fruit salad tree’

After more than two decades of nuturing her mysterious ‘fruit salad tree’, green-fingered Diss resident Barbara Wall says she would love to hear from somebody who knows all about it.

Mrs Wall, who is now aged in her 90s, first received the plant, labelled a ‘fruit salad tree’, in the post during the mid-1980s, and managed to keep it alive after planting it in a sheltered corner of her garden.

Last year, the tree yielded fruit for the very first time, in the shape, size and colour of kiwi fruits, but apparently giving three different flavours — pineapple, peach and strawberry – depending on the time when they were picked.