Mum of missing airman Corrie says she believes he left Bury in vehicle

The mother of missing airman Corrie McKeague says she is convinced he left Bury St Edmunds in a vehicle and is urging anyone with information to come forward.

The 23-year-old disappeared after a night out in Bury and was last seen on CCTV in Brentgovel Street at 3.25am on Saturday, September 24.

Corrie McKeague's mum Nicola Urquhart ANL-160310-161217009

He told at least one person he planned to walk the 10 miles back to his base at RAF Honington, as he often did.

However, his mum Nicola Urquhart, from Dunfermline, said that with no sightings on CCTV after 3.25pm and extensive searches of the area yielding nothing, she believes her son left in a vehicle.

“But then that opens it upto has he gone willingly or has he been taken. There’s no evidence of either but somebody knows something and we need someone to come forward,” she said in an interview together with Corrie’s brother Makeyan McKeague with the Bury Free Press this afternoon.

“If Corrie’s left in a vehicle he could be anywhere. There’s no sense to this whatsoever, that someone can vanish in this day and age.”

CCTV footage of Corrie McKeague ANL-160929-093914001

Nicola believes her son is ‘still alive’ and says that ‘if anyone can come back from this with a fantastic story - it’s Corrie’.

Asked how the family are coping, Makeyan, 25, said: “It’s difficult, it’s hard and as a family we’re supporting each other trying to keep our spirits up just waiting for the next piece of news.”

He praised the ‘love and support’ shown by the people of Bury, which has given them a ‘huge amount of hope’.

Asked if there were any big family events coming up Corrie would never miss, Makeyan said Corrie spoke to their other brother Darroch, 21, that night and mentioned visiting the family for Halloween.

The last confirmed sighting of Corrie McKeague - taken from the 3.25am CCTV footage of him in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds, on Saturday September 24. ANL-161021-143135001

Another celebration Corrie ‘would never miss for the world’ was his cousin Sean Ritchie’s birthday which was on October 13.

Appeals in the last week have allowed police to identify and speak to a group of people who were in Pizza Mama Mia, in St Andrew’s Street North, at the same time as Corrie at about 1.15am to 1.30am.

Although this has not led to anything, Nicola said they ‘now know a bit more about his state of mind - that he was in a good mood and happy’.

Officers are looking into a reported sighting of a man dressed in light coloured clothing walking near the Hollow Road industrial estate, at the back of the sugar beet factory at about 4.20am.

It was previously revealed that analysis on Corrie’s missing Nokia Lumia 435 phone showed it went from Bury to Barton Mills in 28 minutes on the Saturday morning.

Urging those with information to get in touch, Nicola said: “We really really are so desperate for people to come forward and give us information - that’s what leads this inquiry.”

Call the incident room on 01473 782019.