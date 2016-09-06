Motorist hospitalised after lorry and truck crash in South Lopham

A man was hospitalised after a lorry and truck crashed in South Lopham yesterday.

The incident happened on The Street (A1066), close to the junction with the B1113, shortly before 5pm.

Two fire crews from Thetford, an appliance from Diss, as well as the police and ambulance service, attended the scene.

The man was taken to the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds with minor injuries.

The road was closed while recovery of the lorry took place. It had reopened by 6.15pm.