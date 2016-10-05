Miles of queues on A14 after multi-vehicle crash near Bury St Edmunds

A multi-vehicle collision is causing miles of delays on the A14 approach to Bury St Edmunds this morning, Wednesday October 5.

The crash has taken place on the westbound carriageway at Blackthorpe.

Queues are already back to Borley Green and Highways England are reporting delays of an hour.

Emergency services are at the scene and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible as one lane remains closed to allow recovery.