Micro pub at Garboldisham Fox to open doors next month

Following a successful launch event, the micro pub at the Garboldisham Fox will open its doors for the first time on Friday, December 2, at 5pm.

The community was successful in purchasing the Grade II listed pub, which had not served a pint since February 2007.

A launch event, attended by hundreds, was held last month, and plans are now underway to raise funds to bring the whole pub into full use, including a restaurant.

This may take up to two years, at a cost of about £300,000.

Keep up to date with the latest happenings at the pub on Twitter by following @thefoxreturns, or on Facebook by searching Garboldisham Fox.