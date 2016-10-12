Metal salvaged from West Suffolk cremations helps a charity and two little girls

A life saving charity and two little girls with severe disabilities have benefitted from West Suffolk Crematorium’s annual charity collection.

The crematorium at Risby collects the scrap metal left from coffin fittings after each cremation and sells it for recycling, then each year the money raised goes to good causes.

Maisy Hutley

Manager Royna Hill said: “We used to give it to local bereavement charities but last year and this year we’ve asked for suggestions on our Facebook page and friends and family nominated these two little girls.”

They gave £1,874 to the volunteer medical motorbike courier charity SERV Suffolk and Cambridgeshire and £500 each to the families of six-year-olds Maggie Mayes from Harleston and Maisy Hutley from Attleborough for special equipment they need.

SERV’s motorbike volunteers turn out every night and all day at weekends free of charge to the NHS and get no Government funding.

The charity said: “This money will go towards making a real difference to our operations - providing a free out of hour’s delivery service for clinically urgent blood, blood products and human baby milk. Thank you to everyone in involved.”

They launched the service in 2011 with The Ipswich Hospital, then West Suffolk Hospital and now also cover Peterborough City, Papworth and Hinchingbrooke Hospitals.

Find out more and donate at http://servsc.org.uk|www.servsc.org.uk|Click for website}

Maggie has severe autism and profound learning disabilities. Her mum Sarah Mayes said the money would go towards a £5,000 ‘safe space’, which is a padded room inside a room to stop her hurting herself when she head-buts things in frustration at not being able to communicate.

Sarah said: “We were so chuffed because it’s a huge chunk towards the safe space.”

You can donate to Maggie’s fund at www.gofundme.com/maggiemayes

Maisy has the muscle wasting condition spinal muscular atrophy and her mother Hayley Hutley said the money would go towards the £2,000 bill for installing tracking for a hoist to take her to the wetroom from her bed. They also need £2,400 for a wheelchair.

She said the donation was ‘so lovely’ and added: “The trouble we come up against is everyone assumes you get this stuff for free, but you don’t.”

You can help Maisy at www.gofundme.com/mx530g