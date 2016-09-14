Mendham schoolchildren inspired to write by Rushall garage visit

Pupils of Mendham Primary School sought inspiration for their writing in the inner workings of cars, during a recent visit to a Rushall garage.

Children from Years 1, 2 and 3 received a tour of Vincent’s Garage in Dickleburgh Road to help kickstart their literacy learning for the new year, as they looked at five specially-arranged cars from different decades.

Members of the garage team provided talks about each of the cars, with pupils taking notes on the many differences between vehicles from the 1960s through to the modern era.

Class teacher Susie Collins said: “It was great to see all of the children so excited about writing and their learning.

“They were making notes about each of the cars throughout the morning and even those children who are reluctant writers were eager to get things written down.

“It is great to work with small local businesses to forge community links that enable children the experience to write for a purpose.”

The children will later use their experience to write information booklets on each car, letters of thanks and even their own pop-up books.