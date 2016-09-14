Meet your new police inspector in Diss next week

Police news

Police news

0
Have your say

Residents living in Diss will get the chance to meet their new local police inspector on Monday. Inspector Jason Selvarajah will be joined by Diss Beat Manager PC James Stables at Diss Library, from 12pm and 3pm.

It will give people the chance to discuss concerns and issues they have.

Back to the top of the page