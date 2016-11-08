Man who died after Mendlesham collision named

Suffolk Police have named a 32-year-old man who died following a collision on the A140 at Mendlesham on Saturday evening.

Paul Moody, from Wetheringsett, died after a silver Vauxhall Vectra car travelling on the northbound A140 left the road and collided with a wall.

Police had received a call just after 6.45pm to alert them to the incident.

Mr Moody, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Police were informed on Sunday he had died in hospital earlier that day.

An investigation into the circumstances of the collision is now underway. Witnesses or anybody with any information are asked to call Suffolk Constabulary’s Serious Collision Investigation Team (SCIT) on 101 quoting CAD 285 of November 5.