Man wanted in connection with high-value burglary has south Norfolk connections

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted in the Norwich area and has south Norfolk connections.

Robert Wilde, 37, is wanted by officers in connection with a high-value burglary in Norwich in June 2016.

He is described as white, 5ft 11” tall, of medium build, with short fair hair, blue eyes, and clean shaven.

It is believed he may be driving a black BMW and he also has connections with the Norwich and London areas.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is advised not to approach him, but to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively if you have information and would like to report it anonymously, please contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.