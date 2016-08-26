Man suffers suspected broken leg in Wortham motorcycle accident

A man has suffered a suspected broken leg after a motorcycle accident in Wortham this morning.

It happened just after 7am in Mellis Road.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust dispatched two ambulance crews to attend to the man, believed to be in his 50s.

He was given pain relief, and taken to the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds for further treatment.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.