Man suffers life-threatening head injury after crash in Brockford

A man was airlifted to hospital after suffering a life-threatening head injury in a crash on the A140 at Brockford last night.

The road was closed in both directions following the collision, which took place north of the Mendlesham junction just after 6.45pm.

The man was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

The accident involved one vehicle and the road was closed while a serious collision investigation was undertaken.

