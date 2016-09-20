Man suffers cardiac arrest in Harleston

A man was flown to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest in Harleston yesterday.

The incident happened at about 9.50am.

An ambulance crew from the East of England Ambulance Trust (EEAST) was able to regain the man’s pulse, while on arrival, medics from the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) administered medication and a general anaesthetic.

He was flown to hospital by the EAAA.