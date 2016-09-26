Man suffers burns to arms after Hempnall house fire

A man has been hospitalised after a house fire in Hempnall this morning.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 3.46am to reports of a blaze at a private property in Field Lane.

Crews from Long Stratton, Carrow, Harleston and Loddon attended, along with the aerial ladder platform and a support pump from Earlham.

They initially extinguished the blaze, using main jets and hose reels. The last crews on the scene dampened down, using a thermal imaging camera.

The incident was deemed under control by 8.45am.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) dispatched two ambulances, and treated a man in his late teens, who had burns to his arms.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment.

The fire service were called again to Field Lane at 9.22am after a re-ignition in the roof base.

Crews from Long Stratton and Carrow attended.

The second blaze was under control by about 10.30am.