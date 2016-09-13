Man hurt in motorcycle and car collision in Besthorpe

A motorcyclist was hospitalised after his motorbike was involved in a collision with a car in Besthorpe on Monday.
The incident happened in Bunwell Road at 8.19am.
The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) sent an ambulance crew to assist, and treated a man, believed to be in his 20s at the scene.
He was suffering from shoulder pains and a hand injury.
After receiving treatment at the scene, he was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care.
He was said to be in a stable condition.
