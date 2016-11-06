Man dies following Brockford collision

Suffolk Police have confirmed a man injured in a crash on the A140 at Brockford last night has died.

The collision occurred on the A140 Norwich Road, close to the Mendlesham junction, just after 6.45pm yesterday evening when a silver Vauxhall Vectra, travelling northbound, left the road and collided with a wall.

Emergency services attended the scene, including: Suffolk Police, a volunteer doctor from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service, the Fire Service and the East of England Air Ambulance.

A man in his 30s was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with a life threatening head injury and sadly died during the night.

The road was closed in both directions following the collision, and reopened at 11.30pm.

Any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who may have seen the manner of driving of a vehicle matching this description prior to the collision, should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101.