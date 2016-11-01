Lowestoft man charged after Harleston stabbing

A man has been charged in connection with a serious assault in Harleston at the weekend where a man suffered a stab wound.

It happened in The Thoroughfare in the early hours of Saturday morning at about 12.40am.

Two mean were involved in an altercation resulting in the victim, aged 19, suffering a stab wound to the stomach.

He was taken to hospital and underwent surgery for his injuries.

Police were called to the scene and enquiries led officers to arrest a 43-year-old man in connection with the incident.

Robert Pipes, of Lincoln Court, Lowestoft, was charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm, assault by beating and possession of a knife.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court yesterday, where he was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on November 28.