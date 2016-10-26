Kitchen fire in Wortwell

Firefighters tackled a kitchen blaze in Wortwell last night.

The incident happened in High Road at about 10pm.

Crews from Harleston, Bungay and Long Stratton attended, arriving at the scene at 10.12pm.

They used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and a thermal image camera to tackle the blaze.

It was under control by 10.26pm.

