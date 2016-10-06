Joy for Burston and Great Moulton pubs in council contest

A pair who ventured into the pub trade for the first time are among those celebrating after being crowned neighbourhood winners in South Norfolk Council’s Community Pub of the Year Competition.

The Fox and Hounds, in Great Moulton, was taken on by Phillip Ramsay, managing director of Diss-based Chapel Doors and Terry Devlin, of Devlin Plummer Stained Glass, in December 2015.

Bev and Steve Kembery earlier this year, celebrating 10 years as landlords of The Burston Crown pub. They are pictured with their staff. ANL-160708-144338005

The pub, which scooped the prestigious award back in 2012, was closed for a spell in 2014.

The Crown in Burston was another neighbourhood winner.

In August Steve and Bev Kembery celebrated a decade since they settled at the pub.

Mrs Kembery said: “We are just chuffed to bits.

“We have got a great little community that comes up to the pub, and thanks to them for voting for us, we feel very lucky.

“We are very much a community pub. We do a lot of fundraising, we have done lots in the past and we will do lots in the future, and help people in the community to raise money.”

The district authority says it is the only council that supports the local licenced trade in this way.

The other neighbourhood winners were The Green Dragon, Wymondham, The Water’s Edge, Bramerton, and The Bush, Costessey.

South Norfolk Councillor Clayton Hudson, also on the judging panel and cabinet member for Stronger Communities and Leisure, added: “The popularity of this competition goes from strength to strength and shows just how much residents value their local pubs.”

The winner of the overall contest will be announced on Monday and will receive £500 to put towards a community event.