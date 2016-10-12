Jewellery stolen after break-in at Bridgham home

A break-in at a property in Bridgham resulted in the theft of jewellery over the weekend.

The burglary took place at a home in The Street, between 6am on Friday, October 7 and 10pm on Monday, October 10.

Anybody with information about the incident or who may have seen suspicious activity between the times stated should contact DC Daniel Rayner at Thetford CID on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or use their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.