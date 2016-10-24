Jewellery and cash stolen in Syleham burglary

Hundreds of pounds and jewellery have been stolen during a Syleham burglary.

The break-in happened at a home in Wingfield Road between 1pm on Monday, October 3 and 8pm on Tuesday, October 18.

Entry was gained via the back of the property. An unknown number of suspects carried out a search of the property and took several hundreds of pounds, about 200 Euros, and jewellery.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between these times or anyone with information about those responsible to call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime number 61531/16.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously if required, on 0800 555 111.