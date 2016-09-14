Jail ‘inevitable’ for prisoner who detained staff at HMP Highpoint in Stradishall

A man has admitted detaining six members of staff inside HMP Highpoint in Stradishall.

Serving prisoner Lee Twyman, 28, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court today (September 14) via a video link.

Speaking from HMP Belmarsh in south-east London, Twyman pleaded guilty to an offence of false imprisonment at Highpoint on May 12.

The court heard that four male and two female members of staff were held by Twyman during the incident which involved an inmate with a grievance.

It is believed that three of those held were released quickly.

In mitigation, Vanessa Hali said a psychiatric report had been requested for Twyman.

She said the incident was ‘out of character’ for Twyman who said he had been suffering from stress and anxiety at the time, possibly linked to the prison sentence he was serving.

The court heard that Twyman is serving a minimum four year term of imprisonment for aggravated burglary.

Judge David Goodin told Twyman he would be brought to court for sentencing early next month and warned that ‘a custodial sentence is inevitable’.