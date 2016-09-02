Investigation launched after man dies in Parham, near Framlingham

An investigation has been launched after a man died in an accident when a lorry struck power cables in Parham, near Framlingham, on Tuesday.

Police were called to Parham Airfield at about 3.10pm by the ambulance service, who reported a lorry was on fire at the site.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said emergency services attended and it was thought that a tipper truck may have been in contact with power cables and then caught fire.

“The driver of the lorry was pulled away from the vehicle but despite efforts to save him he died at the scene,” they said.

“The Health and Safety Executive were informed and are leading on the investigation.”

The man who died is believed to be in his 30s. Another man who was injured, thought to be in his 50s, was not seriously hurt and is not currently in hospital.