Injured Eye pilot makes further progress as tributes paid to Marshall family and emergency services

Injured Eye pilot Maurice Hammond has been moved to a regular ward as he recovers from injuries sustained in an air crash earlier this month.

Mr Hammond, 58, was hurt after his Second World War Mustang crashed into a field near the former RAF base in Hardwick on October 2.

“He’s eating and drinking, being as cheerful as a very active person confined to a bed can be

John Marshall, a farmer and military history enthusiast from Willoughby Waterleys, near Countesthorpe in Leicestershire, died in the incident.

In an update issued on behalf of the family last week, it was revealed that Mr Hammond was occasionally stepping out of bed “for a few painful steps” with assistance as part of his rehab, and was “being cheerful.”

The statement read: “Firstly, as ever, we’d like to reach out to the family of Mr Marshall with our thoughts and prayers. A Marshall family member has been in direct contact with me, and we are all in awe of their dignity, compassion and concern for Maurice at a devastating time for them.

“We must also pay tribute to the brave efforts of their party in assisting at the scene and playing an important part in rescuing Maurice. Thank you all.

“We’d like to just clarify the very tiny speculation we’ve heard surrounding burns. No one really knows how the serious burn to his back occurred - but please be assured all his other superficial burns are healing well, and Maurice looks like Maurice, his face, hands legs and everything else are intact in terms of burns.

“He has a bruised and battered left arm that will take time to heal, a mass of broken ribs, and other - forgive the phrase - to him ‘minor’ broken bones.

“He’s eating and drinking, being as cheerful as a very active person confined to a bed can be. He’s aware of the outcome of the incident and obviously is working to come to terms with all the losses involved.”