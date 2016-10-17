Injured Eye pilot ‘has made some significant progress’

The family of injured Eye pilot Maurice Hammond say he has made “some significant progress” as he recovers from an air crash.

Mr Hammond remains at the Norfolk and Norwich Universtiy Hospital, following a crash in his Second World War Mustang close to the former RAF base in Hardwick earlier this month.

A man in his 80s, a passenger in the place at the time, died at the scene.

The latest update on Mr Hammond, issued on behalf of the family on Sunday, read: “Maurice has made some significant progress.

“Most importantly he’s speaking, talking with family and his memory is returning to normal as the drug and trauma effects fade. He’s bravely taking very little pain medication.

“He is of course, and he won’t mind me saying this, still very beaten up as you’d expect from being in a major vehicle accident.

“We want to be clear that he’s physically got a great deal of recovery to do, but the prospects now look pretty good.

“He’s working hard on breathing exercises and other rehab concurrent with his injuries. He’s been able to sit in a chair for a little while and has been holding regular day to day conversation with his family.”

Mr Hammond, known for his appearances on internet series Plane Resurrection, is also a strong supporter of the Eye Airfield memorial project, and is heavily involved in the Hangar Dance charity scheme, which has raised more than £100,000 over the years for support services at NNUH.