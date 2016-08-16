Hundreds of paintings to go on display at Eye Parish Church on Bank Holiday weekend

A 15th Century north Suffolk church is expecting an influx of visitors at the Bank Holiday weekend when more than 460 paintings go on display.

Eye Parish Church will be holding its annual art exhibition and sale of paintings, which runs 10am to 7pm on Friday, August 26, Saturday, August 27, and Monday, August 29, and 1pm to 7pm on Sunday, August 28.

All in all a total of 108 artists from all parts of East Anglia will be showing 468 framed paintings, as well as a mass of unframed work, greeting cards, postcards and posters.

Coordinator Pinky Palmer said: “In addition to being greeted by an array of furnishings, stained glass windows and a church full of history, visitors can also enjoy the magic of the artist’s palette with work in a variety of media and materials.”

Entry is free, with catalogues available at £1.50. Light refreshments will be served throughout. For more call 01379 870539 or email art.exhibition.eye@gmail.com