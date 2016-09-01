Hundreds join the fun at Eye’s ‘biggest ever show’

The Eye Family Fun Day at the weekend has been hailed as one of the “biggest and best” shows in the town’s history, with hundreds joining in a full day of activities.
Children and adults alike enjoyed a busy programme of events, including dog displays and Viking re-enactments, at the Eye Community Centre and Playing Field on Sunday, with an estimate of more than £1,000 collected in support of the centre.
Cllr Colin Ribchester, the Mayor of Eye, described the day as “absolutely fabulous” and “one of the best turnouts” for a long time”, while show secretary Ian Barbour praised the committee of organisers and volunteer helpers for helping to make the event a reality.
“This was the biggest and best show ever and thanks must go to local businesses who sponsored the event, said Mr Barbour.
“This made a massive difference as the costs were in the region of £2,300, but much of the equipment purchased can be used another year.”
Among the popular attractions was a dog show, in which competitors from across the East Anglian region took part, and a produce show, which featured a variety of flowers, vegetables, preserves and cookery.
In addition, a Viking village was set up out on the playing field, entertaining the large crowd of attendees with a series of historical demonstrations.
Independent broadcaster Park Radio also served as MCs for the event all throughout the day, playing music as well as live interviews with special guests.
