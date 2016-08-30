Hundreds flock to Hoxne Swan’s Beer and Music Festival

The tenant of the Hoxne Swan has hailed a “brilliant” weekend of music, food and beer, which attracted hundreds of guests.

The Beer and Music Festival hosted Elvis and Bruce Springsteen tribute acts, as well as soloists and other local artists, while the event featured a barbecue, a hog roast, children’s entertainer an a bouncy castle.

Beer and music festival at the Hoxne Swan. Darren Turner (landlord) in lime top with his staff. ANL-160828-145150005

Darren Turner, of the Hoxne Swan, said it would be an annual event, and said he had received some very positive feedback from the event.