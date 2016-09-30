Hoxne pupils join global celebrations of World School Milk Day

St Edmunds Primary School in Hoxne were celebrating world milk day Pictured: Erin Benton McGregor, Ellen Davis and Millie Foreman ANL-160928-162831009

Milk matters - so much so that children in Hoxne joined with thousands of others in more than 30 countries to mark the 17th annual World School Milk Day.

