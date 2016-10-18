Hoxne Music Festival’s future secured after new committee steps forward

The signature annual music weekend in Hoxne will survive another year, after a whole new committee stepped up, dispelling concerns about the event’s future.

The Hoxne Music Festival, founded in 2007 and held each year in some form since 2008, had appeared to be at a risk of falling apart when all eight members of the organising team announced their intention to retire this month.

But during the organisation’s annual general meeting (AGM) at Hoxne Village Hall on Tuesday, October 11, seven local residents volunteered to help keep the event alive, and they will meet soon to discuss their ideas for 2017 and 2018.

Outgoing chairman Stuart Jarrold, who has been part of the event from the beginning, said the retiring organisers now felt “very optimistic” about the future of the festival, following the meeting’s success.

“I canvassed opinion in the village and the consensus was we don’t want to let it go. There was a fear, of course, that if no-one came forward, it would fold,” he told the Diss Express.

“We needed an injection of fresh ideas and fresh people. We had an excellent response.

“It’s all very positive and encouraging. Everyone is very happy. The people I have spoken to say it’s marvellous.”

Mr Jarrold added he and the other organising alumni would remain available for advice and guidance, to ease the transition for the new volunteers.

The incoming committee is set to inherit reserves of several thousands of pounds, which retiring treasurer Jenny Knight says is due to careful budgeting and healthy fundraising levels.

Their attention now turns towards the special one-off Hoxne Music Day on Saturday, May 27, 2017, in order to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the festival’s founding.

It will include an afternoon concert at The Swan pub and an evening gig by the Jive Aces — for further information, go to www.hoxnemusicfestival.com