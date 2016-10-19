Household items stolen during Old Buckenham burglary

Various household items were stolen during a burglary in Old Buckenham yesterday, leading to a police appeal for information.

The theft occurred in Old Post Office Terrace between 8.30am and 7.30pm on Tuesday, October 18, with one or more intruders entering via an insecure door and stealing a PlayStation 4, a game controller and a Denon amp, among other items.

Anybody who might have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or who has any pertinent information about the incident, should contact DC James Morgan at Thetford CID on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or use their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.